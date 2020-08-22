Tracee Ellis Ross Not Too Engrossed With Emmy Nomination

WENN

The ‘Black-ish’ actress keeps her latest nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the back of her mind as she’s too busy with catching on house chores during lockdown.

–

Tracee Ellis Ross is relishing the opportunity to get hands-on around her home as she enjoys some much-needed downtime during lockdown.

The screen star tells Variety she’s rarely in her own house as she’s always on set or attending work events – so the COVID-19 crisis has been the perfect opportunity to catch up on some chores.

“I love this part of my life,” she smiles. “I never get to do it – the cooking, cleaning, the being tethered to my own experience. I’m usually running through the house scarfing food down while I’m doing 17 other things.”

Ross found out last month (Jul20) she’d scooped her fourth Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Rainbow Johnson in hit ABC show “Black-ish“, which tackles issues affecting the black community, but her mind wasn’t focused on the big accolade.

“My attention is on other things, like changing my sheets and mopping my floor,” the down to earth star admitted. “I like everything just so, and that requires a lot of attention.”

And while “The High Note” star might be a domestic goddess when no one’s watching, she’s keen to ensure such tasks are fairly divided when the subject comes up on screen, telling the Los Angeles Times’ “Can’t Stop Watching” podcast, “I don’t believe they’re ‘lady chores.’ I believe they’re house chores.”

“I believe every relationship is a negotiation between two people about what each of them feel comfortable doing, and I think the more that we portray that on television, the more that that becomes the reality out in the world, or matches the reality that the world actually is,” she added.