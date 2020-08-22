Tony Awards 2020 to Go Virtual After Postponement Caused by Coronavirus

Organizers of the 74th annual theatre honors originally planned to hand out the trophies on June 7 at Radio City Musical Hall in New York, before it got canceled because of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the 74th annual theatre honours originally planned to hand out awards on June 7 at Radio City Musical Hall in New York, but the event was postponed and now it has been agreed the trophies will be presented during a digital celebration, with a time and date to be announced.

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” Charlotte St. Martin, the president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, the president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, tell in a joint statement. “We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what – and it will.”

New York City’s Broadway theatre district was shut down in March in a bid to combat COVID-19 and venues will not reopen until January 2021, according to The Broadway League trade group.