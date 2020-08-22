‘Titans’ Season 3: Jason Todd Is Red Hood, Barbara Gordon to be Cast

RELATED STORIES

The Titans in Season 3 will be saying farewell to San Francisco and hello to Gotham — and meeting some familiar characters along the way.

During the live-action superhero series’ (virtual) panel at DC FanDome on Saturday, it was revealed that “circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City” in Season 3, “where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

Falling under both categories of old friend and new threat will be Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters), who was last seen watching the rest of the gang from afar, as Donna Troy’s body was being transferred to Themyscira, before speeding off on his motorcycle. Jason in Season 3 will don a new identity — Red Hood — “in his obsession to take down his old team” (!).

Brand-new faces due to be cast for Season 3, meanwhile, include former Batgirl Barbara Gordon, who is now commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. Although Barbara has a past relationship with Dick Grayson, she is wary of the Titans now being in Gotham.

Additionally, Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow will surface as an Arkham Asylum inmate who offers his services as a profiler and consultant for the GCPD. Consider us wary!

As previously reported for Season 3, Damaris Lewis has been promoted to series regular as Koriadn’r aka Starfire’s Tamaranean sister aka Blackfire.

The first two seasons of Titans are currently streaming on DC Universe, as the subscription service’s flagship series. Where will Season 3 call home? Stay tuned!

