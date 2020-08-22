Home Business Three men killed in north Lebanon shooting, security sources say By

Matilda Coleman
BEIRUT () – Three men were killed in a shooting in a village in northern Lebanon overnight, security sources and the National News Agency said on Saturday. 

The gunfire came from a car which the men had stopped as it passed through the village of Kaftoun, the sources said. The vehicle was later found abandoned, containing a gun with a silencer, a small explosive device and electrical wire, the sources said.

Two of the men died immediately. The third died later of his wounds. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. 

