The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk

The Patriots reportedly brought kicker Nick Folk in for a visit Saturday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the team’s plan is to sign Folk on Monday, but he’ll “go through the protocol first.” ESPN’s Mike Reiss said the Patriots “could potentially sign him if he passes a physical and coronavirus testing.”

If Folk – who was with the Patriots for part of last season – joins the team, he’ll compete with rookie Justin Rohrwasser for the starting job. Rohrwasser, a fifth-round pick, wasn’t an active participant in practice the bulk of this past week due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Saturday.

According to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, the Patriots on Friday didn’t work on field goals at practice for the fourth straight day. Rohrwasser attempted field goals off a tee before practice, but he spent most of the day on the stationary bike and away from the action.

Folk, 35, was relatively consistent for the Patriots last season, kicking in seven games and connecting on 14 of 17 field goals and all 13 extra points.

In other news, the Patriots announced Saturday that they signed tight end Paul Quessenberry and defensive tackle Xavier Williams and released tight end Alex Ellis and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo.