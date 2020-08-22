Tether Could Be Enabling Capital Flight From China By Cointelegraph

Chainalysis Report: Tether Could Be Enabling Capital Flight From China
Cryptocurrencies — and Tether (USDT) in particular — could be playing a key role in recent capital flight from China, according to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
The report states that over 44% of crypto transactions in East Asia are conducted with counter-parties within the region, making it “the closest we have to a self-sustaining market” in the industry.
