Tech for Campaigns, a volunteer group of ~13,500 tech employees, have worked on 468 election-related projects, flipping 3 state chambers Democratic since 2018 (Ashley Gold/Axios)

Tech for Campaigns, a volunteer group of ~13,500 tech employees, have worked on 468 election-related projects, flipping 3 state chambers Democratic since 2018 — Some 13,500 tech workers with day jobs at companies like Facebook, Google, Netflix and Disney are volunteering in their spare …
