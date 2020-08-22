Tech for Campaigns, a volunteer group of ~13,500 tech employees, have worked on 468 election-related projects, flipping 3 state chambers Democratic since 2018 (Ashley Gold/Axios)

Home Technology Tech for Campaigns, a volunteer group of ~13,500 tech employees, have worked...

Ashley Gold / Axios:

Tech for Campaigns, a volunteer group of ~13,500 tech employees, have worked on 468 election-related projects, flipping 3 state chambers Democratic since 2018  —  Some 13,500 tech workers with day jobs at companies like Facebook, Google, Netflix and Disney are volunteering in their spare …

