Taylor Swift Forced to Give Up No. 1 Spot in U.K. Albums Chart by Biffy Clyro

Instagram

‘Folklore’ falls short of reigning the U.K. chart for the fourth consecutive week as it’s pushed down to the second place by newcomer ‘A Celebration of Endings.’

–

Biffy Clyro‘s new album “A Celebration of Endings” has ended Taylor Swift‘s hold over the U.K. albums chart crown.

The British band’s latest collection debuted at number one in Friday’s (21Aug20) Official Charts Company rundown, ending Taylor’s “Folklore” three-week reign at the summit.

Thanking their fans, Biffy tell OfficialCharts.com, “Thank you so much for taking A Celebration Of Endings to Number 1 in the Official Albums Chart. We’re very proud of this record, thank you for listening.”

“Folklore” falls to two, with indie rockers Sea Girls entering the chart at three with “Open Up Your Head“. At four and five are two posthumous albums from deceased rappers, with Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” just ahead of Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die”.

In the singles chart, Joel Corry and MNEK‘s “Head & Heart” secures a fifth week at the top by holding off a strong challenge from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s controversial new track “WAP”, which rises to two.

At three is Nathan Dawe and KSI‘s “Lighter”, ahead of this week’s highest new entry, Drake and Lil Durk‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later”. Completing the top five is Harry Styles‘ summer sleeper hit “Watermelon Sugar”.