Taryn Manning to Play Racist ‘Karen’ From Viral BLM Videos in New Movie

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress has been signed on to play an entitled white woman who terrorizes her African-American neighbors in an upcoming feature film.

Taryn Manning is set to bring an entitled ‘Karen’ to the big screen.

Karen is the stereotypical name that has become synonymous with white women seen in videos on social media being racist or acting in an entitled manner.

And according to Movieweb, the “Orange Is the New Black” star’s character will embody a composite of the women who have been seen in the viral videos in a new feature film directed by Coke Daniels.

Manning will reportedly play a woman named Karen White, “who believes people should stick to their own kind.” She’s also described as a “racist, entitled white woman in the South who terrorises her new African-American neighbours,” supporters of Black Lives Matter, in a bid to get them to move.

Daniels is the filmmaker behind the 2007 mockumentary movie “Gangsta Rap: A Glockumentary“. The comedy followed a trio of rappers inspired by the famous rap group N.W.A hoping to make a big musical comeback. More recently, he directed the romantic comedy “His, Hers & the Truth“, which starred Terri J. Vaughn, Dorien Wilson, and Ashani Roberts.

In “OITNB”, Manning played Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett, a character she described as “racist, homophobic” and “horrible” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Everything that I’m not is what she was, so it was very tough,” the 41-year-old told the publication last year.