Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour adds a new twist to his death mystery



Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has caused a massive uproar across the country. With each passing day, new facts are revealed which just add to the mystery. The unanswered questions have also resulted in the Supreme Court handing over the case to the CBI after an FIR was fined by the late actor’s father.

Now, another revelation about the case has come forward which is sure to raise some questions. A local news channel interviewed a resident from Sushant’s building whos revealed facts about the night of June 13, a day before Sushant’s death. The resident stated, “The lights at his flat were switched off by 10:30-10:45. Only the kitchen light was on. His lights would never be switched off so early. He would stay awake till 4 am. Generally, the lights are never off. This was completely off. There is something, somewhere.”

This statement certainly goes against earlier reports that claim Sushant had called his friends over the night before his demise. Guess we’ll just have to wait to see CBI’s verdict on the matter.