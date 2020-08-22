Summer Walker Roasted After Posting NSFW Picture of Her Naked Lower Half

Instagram

In what is likely her latest thirst trap, the ‘Playing Games’ singer goes pantless while lounging under the sun despite worrying that a spider would ‘crawl in [her] p***y.’

Summer Walker has commanded attention again with one of her latest social media posts. The singer went NSFW in a picture shared on her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 21 as she went naked from her waist down.

In the image, the R&B songstress was lying outdoor on what looks like a lounging chair while going pantless. She took a picture of her crossed legs, showing her tattooed thighs. She put on a black heart emoji to cover her modesty as she cheekily wrote over it, “Hopefully a spider don’t crawl in my p***y.”

After the picture was re-posted on Instagram, people took to the comment section to mock her for showing too much. “Ew,” an unimpressed user wrote. Some others called her “Sicko” and “Nasty” for sharing the racy shot.

“These girls don’t keep s**t private anymore,” one person criticized. Another slammed her for having “no type of class,” while one other user slammed her, “That h*e know she makes me sick boy.” Another wrote, “Sis need to chill at this point I’m not understanding why she look so dusty,” as someone else trolled her, “It that loose for a spider to crawl in there??”

This isn’t the first time though for Summer to go pantless for the camera. Back in April, the “Playing Games” singer posted a mirror selfie video that made people do a double take as she wore nothing on her bottom half. She only used a yellow got2b bottle to strategically cover certain parts that would be deemed too much to be shown on Instagram.

Her racy picture aside, Summer’s alleged plastic surgeon recently confirmed her nose job. A cosmetic surgery account posted a picture of the Atlanta-born artist and tagged the facial surgeon, Dr. Harrison Lee, who later reposted it on his Instagram Stories.

A Twitter user caught on it and shared the screenshot online. “Dr. Lee was QUIIIICCKKKKK to confirm he did Summers Nose,” the said user wrote.