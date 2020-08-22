Sudan’s Hamdok says government ready to cooperate with ICC over Darfur By

KHARTOUM () – Sudan’s government is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for those accused of war crimes to appear before the court, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday, a list that includes ousted President Omar al-Bashir.
The country has also come a long way towards being removed from the U.S. state sponsors of terror list, Hamdok said in a televised address he gave on the anniversary of his ascent to office.
