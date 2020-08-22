Stephen Strasburg to undergo season-ending surgery

Stephen Strasburg is done for the season.

The Washington Nationals right-hander will undergo season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez told reporters on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Strasburg has been battling a nerve issue in his right hand all season and was placed on the injured list on Aug. 15.

His 2020 season consisted of just two starts, including a 16-pitch outing against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 14. In five innings over two starts, Strasburg went 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA and two strikeouts.

Last season he went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.038 WHIP en route to a World Series title.