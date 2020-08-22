Sofia Vergara Defended Ellen Degeneres For Making Fun Of Her Accent

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 19 minutes ago. Posted 27 minutes ago

Last month, News published a now-viral investigative piece about the toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, featuring accounts from both current and former employees.


Brooks Kraft / Getty Images

Since then, many have been taking a second look at certain moments from the show…

Remember when Mariah came pregnant on Ellen’s show in 2008 and she tried to force her to drink alcohol to prove she wasn’t? Despise all of Mariah’s refusing to take part…

She had a miscarriage weeks later.

…including times that Ellen has seemingly made fun of Sofia Vergara’s accent.

After multiple clips resurfaced, people began criticizing Ellen’s behavior on Twitter.

thinking abt how Ellen treated sofia vergara when she was on her show🤒 that actually made me so upset

thinking abt how Ellen treated sofia vergara when she was on her show🤒 that actually made me so upset

Ellen making Sofia Vergara pronounce words she can’t in English never sat right with me. As an immigrant I would always be made fun of for not knowing words or saying some words wrong. Immigrants are smarter than you, respect us

Ellen making Sofia Vergara pronounce words she can’t in English never sat right with me. As an immigrant I would always be made fun of for not knowing words or saying some words wrong. Immigrants are smarter than you, respect us

Well, yesterday, Sofia herself commented on the past interviews and insisted that she was “always in on the joke.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

But Sofia explained that what people watched was just “two comedians having fun with each other to entertain,” and that she was “never a victim.”

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke. https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb

Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke.
https://t.co/mjUjPNRHlb

Other celebrities have defended Ellen these past few weeks, as well, though it’s worth noting that initial criticism came from how she treated employees on the show, not her guests.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR