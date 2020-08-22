Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro Advises Older Generation to ‘Shuffle Off This Mortal Coil’

Instagram

Though admitting that he felt he was ‘forced to write these new songs,’ the rock band’s frontman shares hope that the ‘A Celebration of Endings’ album inspires people to focus on bigger ideas.

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil has demanded older people embrace the changing world or “shuffle off this mortal coil”.

The band returned with its latest record, “A Celebration of Endings”, last Friday, August 14, which Simon says is a response to the last five years of global events, which have been marked by conservative politicians winning elections in his native U.K., as well as the U.S.

Speaking to Music Week, the rocker blames older traditionalists trying to turn back the clock – and wants them to stop blocking change for the better.

“I feel I’ve been forced to write these new songs,” he explains. “I’ve felt depressed for the last four or five years. And it’s not just me, it’s getting everyone down; I just feel we’re at the point where that generation, not to sound horrible, just need to f**king shuffle off this mortal coil.”

“I’m like, ‘F**k it, we can take the stuff we learned from the past and build upon it – not everything needs to be f**king kept the way it was, not everything that happened in the past is valuable.”

Simon also hopes “A Celebration of Endings” inspires people to focus on bigger ideas and do good things.

“I want to support people that do good things; I don’t want negative influence,” he adds. “And I don’t mean that in a naive way, like everything has to be pretty and I don’t want people saying bad things. I just mean: let’s aspire to something bigger than what we are. I feel there are so many songs on this record that only our band would do.”