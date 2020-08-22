Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirmed by Courteney Cox to Join ‘Scream 5’

WENN

The ‘Friends’ actress has added fuel to Selene’s rumored role in the upcoming fifth installment of the classic horror franchise following her latest comment on social media.

Selena Gomez‘s rumoured role in the upcoming “Scream 5” movie has seemingly been confirmed by Courteney Cox.

Amid speculation about Selena’s involvement in the franchise, Courteney, who played Gale Weathers in the 1996 horror movie and was recently reported to be reprising the part in the latest instalment, commented, “Can’t wait to meet you” on her latest Instagram post.

In addition, Courteney’s other confirmed “Scream 5” co-stars – David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega – have all followed Selena on Instagram.

Back in May, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin also followed Selena on the social media site.

Selena first started acting as a child star in “Barney & Friends” before going on to star in “Wizards of Waverly Place“. She’s also starred on the big screen, voicing a role in “Hotel Transylvania and appearing in Woody Allen‘s “A Rainy Day in New York“.