Samsung’s One UI 2.5 rolls out to Galaxy S20 series

One UI 2.5, the latest software update for Samsung’s Android user interface, is already available on the Galaxy Note 20 series, but now it’s rolling out on the European version of the 5G Galaxy S20 line.One UI 2.5 adds new features like Wireless DeX support, which lets user mirror their phone’s screen to a supported TV.
Additionally, the updated software brings new camera features, including support for 8K video recording at 24fps with the option to record footage in 21:9 aspect ratio, as well as the ability to switch between the handset’s mics manually.
Moreover, Samsung’s Notes app can now sync audio recordings with written notes, and One UI 2.5 makes it easier for users to share their Wi-Fi credentials with other Galaxy devices. Finally, the update also lets users import and write on PDF files.
This new update is rolling out starting today, but it’s unclear if it’s only coming to the Exynos processor version of the handset. Let us know in the comments below if your S20 has received the update.
While the of One UI 2.5 is gradual, it will also launch on the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, in the future.
Source: Samsung