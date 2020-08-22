Salman Khan turns up along with his family at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi always brings along a feeling of joy and even though 2020 has been pretty hard on everyone, we hope that Lord Ganesha brings some of his magic this time as well. Just like every year, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. 

And while too many folks from the industry weren’t in attendance, given the current situation, the Khan family made sure to turn up for the festivities. Arpita’s brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who arrived with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, were present at the occasion. Arpita’s parents Salim Khan and Helen, too, were clicked arriving for the family celebrations. 

Have a look at the pictures below. 

1/18




Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur 

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salim Khan

Salim Khan, Helen

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah

Filmfare

Filmfare

Filmfare

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan

Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan

Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan

Recommended for You

ajax-loaderLoading Next Article…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR