Salman Khan turns up along with his family at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi always brings along a feeling of joy and even though 2020 has been pretty hard on everyone, we hope that Lord Ganesha brings some of his magic this time as well. Just like every year, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home.

And while too many folks from the industry weren’t in attendance, given the current situation, the Khan family made sure to turn up for the festivities. Arpita’s brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who arrived with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, were present at the occasion. Arpita’s parents Salim Khan and Helen, too, were clicked arriving for the family celebrations.

Have a look at the pictures below.