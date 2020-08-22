Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League debuts with a zany trailer, aiming to release in 2022 on next-gen platforms

Rocksteady Games’ last title, Batman: Arkham Knight, released in 2015. After years of speculation, the team’s next project was finally revealed to be Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. At DC Fandome 2020, a trailer for the game was finally unveiled. You can take a look at the teaser trailer below.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be played solo or in up to four-player co-op. King Shark, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and Harley Quinn are all playable characters. It’s set in the Arkham universe, though it isn’t a direct sequel to Arkham Knight per se.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is releasing on Xbox Series X, PC and PS5. The current release window is sometime in 2022, so we’re in for a bit of a wait.