Richmond star Tom Lynch in hot water over apparent strike in Dreamtime win over Essendon

After twice avoiding suspension for a pair of strikes last week, Richmond star Tom Lynch could find himself in hot water again after an apparent strike against Essendon.

The incident occurred in the final quarter of Richmond’s 10. 13. (73) to 10. 1. (61) win over the Bombers at TIO Stadium, when Lynch appeared to strike Essendon defender Michael Hurley in the neck behind the play after Hurley took a swipe at his injured hand.

This will be the third separate time this season that Lynch will attract the attention of the AFL’s Match Review Officer after earlier incidents against the Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast Suns.

After claiming that he hit Gold Coast defender Sam Collins with an “open hand to the chest”, Lynch was handed a $1000 fine, along with another $1000 fine for striking Suns captain Jarrod Witts.

Michael Hurley reacts after Lynch’s apparent strike on him in the fourth quarter of the Dreamtime clash (Seven)

Richmond dominated a much-improved Essendon side in the inaugural Dreamtime clash in Darwin, but were made to sweat due to inaccurate kicking.

Damien Hardwick’s men had an incredible 66-24 advantage in Inside 50s, but led for the majority of the contest as its Indigenous stars put on a show.

Youngster Shai Bolton took home the Yiooken Award for Best on Ground after finishing with 29 disposals and a goal, while Daniel Rioli also starred with 16 disposals and a goal.

Following the match, Rioli, who was essentially playing at his ‘home’ ground, said the annual Dreamtime clash between the two sides was made more special by playing in Darwin.

Shai Bolton took home the Yiooken Award for Best on Ground after 29 disposals in the win (Getty)

“I feel like it’s even better when you get to come home and play in front of your people,” he told Seven.

“Even though Dreamtime at the ‘G is special, to get back here in front of my family and my friends is all worth it and I’m loving it.

“I’ve always dreamed about playing on the MCG, (but) if you told me last year that the game was going to be played at TIO Stadium, you’d be kidding.

“For it to happen and me walking in today, it was just all sinking in and my heart sunk, and I’m going to treasure this for the rest of my life.”

Despite the loss, Essendon’s Indigenous duo, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and debutant Irving Mosquito also had outstanding games, with the pair kicking two goals apiece.