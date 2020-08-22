Reading Elena Ferrante in English? You’re Also Reading Ann Goldstein

While she is most closely associated with Ferrante, Goldstein has translated books by Elsa Morante and Giacomo Leopardi, as well as Jhumpa Lahiri’s 2017 collection of essays, “In Other Words,” which the author wrote in Italian. Goldstein also edited and contributed to the 2015 translation of “The Complete Works of Primo Levi,” an enormous project involving translations by several writers, including Jenny McPhee.

“She’d always say, ‘I’m not a writer, I’m not creative,’ but there’s a certain creativity you really need, and she has it even if she doesn’t own it,” McPhee said.

Of the Ferrante novels, McPhee added: “Ann is all over those books … If somebody else had done it, it may have never taken off.”

The relationship between Goldstein and Ferrante resembles the one between Lenù and Lila, the main characters of the Neapolitan quartet. “Those are books about who’s doing the narrating and the dichotomous relationship between two women — who’s out front and who’s behind, who’s left and who’s stayed, who’s the brilliant friend and who isn’t — and I think that has repeated itself in the relationship between author and translator,” Reynolds said.

For Goldstein, who has remained in New York City through the pandemic, it has been a strange to be promoting a book. She is keeping busy with more translation work and still meeting with her fellow Italian students, after all these years, over Zoom.

“The idea was to read Dante,” she said, “and here we are, reading Dante again.”

Correction: Aug. 21, 2020

Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this article misstated the previous release date for “The Lying Life of Adults” in English. It was June 9, not June 1.