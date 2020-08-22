Raptors’ Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year By

© . FILE PHOTO: NBA: Playoffs-Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors
() – Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been named NBA Coach of the Year after guiding the defending champions to another 50-win domestic season, the league said on Saturday.
Nurse led the Raptors to a 53-19 record in the regular season and set a franchise-record with a .736 winning percentage.
“When you see Nick on the sidelines, that’s who he is as a person,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “Relaxed, but so hard-working. Creative and dynamic.
“Always setting the tone for our team – attacking our next championship, rather than defending our last.
“That is who Nick is, that is why we believe in him. His journey to this tremendous honour has been a long one – we are so happy to see him recognized this way.”
Nurse, who led the Raptors to the NBA title in his rookie season last year, received 90 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer finished second and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan came third.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.