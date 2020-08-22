R. Kelly’s Supporters March in Chicago Demanding His Freedom

WENN

The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer is currently being held in a Chicago federal jail while awaiting his trials in Brooklyn and in Chicago, which have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

–

R. Kelly still has loyal supporters who are taking his side despite multiple sexual abuse allegations against him. On Friday, August 21, a number of people were marching in Chicago demanding his freedom.

In a video which has circulated online, a woman, who wore what looked like a crown, led the way as others, who were mostly dressed in black or white, followed behind. Some of them held a banner which read, “Justice for R. Kelly. ‘Due Process.’ One man ain’t no enterprise.”

<br />

Kelly is currently incarcerated at Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago while awaiting his trials in Brooklyn and in Chicago. Both trials have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a Chicago judge noting that asking out-of-state witnesses to travel and perhaps spend time in quarantine would be an undue hardship for them.

On July 12, 2019, Kelly was indicted on 18 charges by federal prosecutors from New York and Chicago, including child sexual exploitation, child pornography production, kidnapping, forced labor, racketeering and obstruction of justice. His requests to be released on bail in October 2019 and April of this year were both denied.

The march comes one week after his associates, including his manager Donnell Russell, was charged for intimidating his alleged victims. Donnell has been identified as a person of interest related to an anonymous gun threat that shut down the New York premiere docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly“.

Screening at NeueHouse Madison Square in December 2018 had to be abandoned after theater officials received a random call, warning that a member of the audience would open fire if organizers continued with the presentation of the show, which chronicled years of sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Donnell, along with two other Kelly associates, were arrested and charged with trying to harass, intimidate, threaten or corruptly influence victims involved in the embattled singer’s Brooklyn racketeering and sex-trafficking case.

Donnel is also believed to have tried to blackmail one of Kelly’s accusers by threatening to leak sexually explicit photos and details about her past if she didn’t drop her civil suit against the incarcerated musician.