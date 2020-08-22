Queensland race to stop new outbreak; Second Sydney hotel security guard tests positive; Victoria cases continue to drop as death toll climbs

They were the words Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young didn’t want to say.

“It’s out there in our community, we’ve clearly got community spread.”

A centre for youth detention at Wacol near Brisbane has now become the epicentre of a worrying outbreak for the state after a supervisor tested positive.

Of the nine new cases revealed in the state on Saturday, three from cargo ships have been contained, while the others are from a growing cluster linked to the guard.

“We’re concerned about this cluster because people have been out and about in the community,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Authorities are still unsure where Patient Zero, a 77-year-old supervisor at the detention centre, contracted the virus, but it has already spread to six other people.

“I can clearly say: in Brisbane and in Ipswich, if you’ve got symptoms of the flu it’s most likely to be COVID, not flu. We have got very, very, little flu in our community and we do have these seven cases of COVID,” Dr Young (pictured) said.

New pop-up clinics will be set up in race to test more people amid fears the cluster may have already spread significantly