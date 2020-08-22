Quade Cooper caught up in Broncos Tevita Pangai Jr saga

Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr will meet with the club’s board next week after he was hit with a second notice relating to COVID-19 breaches, which included interactions with ex-Wallabies star Quade Cooper.

Pangai Jr will have the opportunity to convince the Broncos that they should keep him at the club after it was revealed he broke the NRL’s strict coronavirus protocols.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Pangai met with Cooper on three separate occasions which included trips to local restaurants as well as an appearance with the former Wallaby at a local under 18s match.

The 24-year-old was earlier issued with a breach notice by the NRL and fined $30,000 for his “failure to comply with the code’s biosecurity protocols”.

Quade Cooper, Tevita Pangai Jr (Instagram)

Pangai’s first reported COVID-19 breach occurred earlier this month when it was revealed he was caught up in a police operation at the opening of a barber shop, where members of the Mongols bikie gang were present.

The Tongan international also came under fire by his own club when he made contact with Roosters chairman Nick Politis last month.

Pangai revealed to Nine yesterday his conversation with Politis wasn’t to throw dirt on the Broncos while reaffirming his commitment to his current club

“I never said anything about the club being a basket case, I never even used that word, but yeah I’m just really remorseful and sorry for my actions,” Pangai Jr told Nine News Brisbane’s Ben Dobbin on Friday.

“I don’t want to play for any other club I want to play for the Broncos.”