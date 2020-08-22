Alex Kantrowitz / OneZero:
Q,amp;A with Casey Newton on incentives for media and reporters in the age of social media, why some people in tech hate tech press, evolution of Facebook, and more — The Verge’s Silicon Valley editor discusses tech media, recent issues with Facebook, and more … Part of the tech world is fed up with tech journalists.
Q,amp;A with Casey Newton on incentives for media and reporters in the age of social media, why some people in tech hate tech press, evolution of Facebook, and more (Alex Kantrowitz/OneZero)
Alex Kantrowitz / OneZero: