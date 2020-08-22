Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set out relationships goals yet again

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most adored couples in the world and their social media PDA is a big reason behind that. Mushy posts, candid pictures and always having each other’s back are just a few things that take their PDA to another level. Today, we got a glimpse of the same as Nick Jonas took to social media and shared a candid throwback of his lady love Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture from the couple’s beach outing. In the picture, Priyanka is seen sitting beach side and enjoying the view as Nick manages to get a candid shot from behind. He captioned the post as, “These are a few of my favorite things… #flashbackfriday #happyfriday #villaone #tequila.” Take a look at the post below.











Trust Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to set couple goals every time.