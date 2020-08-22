Prince Harry Praises Queen Elizabeth During Video Call Appearance With Meghan Markle

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a joint appearance from their new home in California in a video call with young leaders to raise awareness of online bullying.

–

Prince Harry lavished praise on his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made a joint virtual appearance in a video call.

The royal couple appeared from their new home in California on a video conference call with young leaders within the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) who are working to make positive use of digital media and take action against online bullying.

In the video, Harry praised his grandmother for achieving her goals for the Commonwealth (of Nations), a political association of 54 member states.

“I think everything my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she’s managed,” said the royal, reported Fox News. “… Hearing you guys, and knowing the broad spectrum that QCT engulfs, you’re the definition of the 21st century Commonwealth, and what it means to be part of it. You are there, standing for equality, for mutual respect and for fairness.”

Elsewhere in the chat Harry urged the young activists to keep up the good work, but joked that he now felt “way too old.” However, Meghan disputed that.

“You’ve got to stop, we’re not old!” she said in response. “But it’s true,” Harry insisted. “This is the world you’re going to inherit.”

And in reference to their 15-month-old son, Meghan added, “And Archie.”

“It’s on all of us collectively to make the world a better place, and we are,” the Duke of Sussex agreed.

The former “Suits” star went on to discuss how the internet has been a lifeline for some during coronavirus pandemic, and the implications of that.

“Everyone’s mental and emotional well-being are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with Covid and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction,” she explained. “People are going online more than ever before to feel community.”

“When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach, and what that propels in terms of trolling,” she continued. “You can either train people to be cruel, or you can train people to be kind. It’s really that simple.”