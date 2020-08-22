Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits United Nations to submit complaint to Security Council calling for restoration of sanctions against Iran at U.N. headquarters in New York
JERUSALEM () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and travel on to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to discuss the countries’ normalisation deal, a person briefed on his itinerary said.
Also on Pompeo’s agenda are security challenges posed by Iran and China in the region, said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.
