Plane carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Berlin

FRANKFURT () – An ambulance aircraft carrying gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny landed at Berlin’s Tegel airport on Saturday morning, according to flight tracking data.

German doctors had flown on Friday to the Siberian city of Omsk to evacuate Navalny, a long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin, at the request of his wife and allies who said that the hospital treating him was badly equipped.

Navalny was delivered to Omsk airport in an ambulance and his plane took off two hours later, a witness said. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s spokeswoman, said his wife Yulia was also on board.

Navalny, a long-time campaigner against corruption, collapsed on a plane on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

His allies said they feared authorities might try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill.

Medical staff at the Omsk hospital initially said on Friday that while Navalny’s condition had improved slightly overnight he was in too unstable a state to be safely transported out of the country.

They later said they had no objections after the German doctors deemed him fit for travel.

