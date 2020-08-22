People Have Spent Almost $7M on ETH Gas for Uniswap By Cointelegraph

People Have Spent Almost $7M on ETH Gas for Uniswap
Press time data from EthGasStation shows decentralized exchange Uniswap as the place users have spent the most (ETH) on gas payments over the past 30 days. Uniswap participants shelled out a combined 17,700 total ETH as fuel to send their trades through — equalling $6.99 million spent on gas over the past month.
Tether (USDT) came in second place. People spent a combined total of $6.39 million in ETH as gas to transact the popular stablecoin. Chainlink (LINK) ranked eighth.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.