Paul George fights back criticism from Charles Barkley and others during slump

Paul George was not effective in the Clippers’ 130-122 victory in Game 3.

As Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks. to edge ahead in the Western Conference first-round battle, George struggled again. His “Playoff P” moniker has been mocked as he’s shot 7-for-33 shooting over his last two games.

Joining in on the criticism was “NBA On TNT” analyst Charles Barkley.

😂 Charles Barkley on Paul George: “You can’t be calling yourself Playoff P & lose all the time…They don’t call me Championship Chuck.” pic.twitter.com/jld0dpFtdu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 22, 2020

George shot 3-of-16 during Friday night’s game and admitted he is susceptible to such off-nights.

“I’m no James Harden,” George said. “That’s not my knack … to just shoot the ball, score the ball. I can and I pride myself on being effective on both ends. But there’s going to be nights like this where I just can’t make a shot, and I can’t allow that to affect my game. Shot-making, scoring the ball is not what I [only] do. I try to do everything, I try to play the game the right way and just get lost in the game and try to pass the ball and make plays defensively, rebound. Just a little bit of everything. I am going through a tough time, but good thing about it, we are up 2-1 in this series and I haven’t shot the ball well.

“I think people get so caught up what other people [think],” George added. “I’m Paul George. I don’t care to be anybody else. I am who I am. You [can] love it or you don’t. Simple as that.”

George’s teammate Kawhi Leonard, who shined in Game 2 with 36 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, was supportive of George after the game.

Kawhi Leonard on Paul George’s shooting: “It’s gonna turnaround for him, and we’ve got his back.” — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) August 22, 2020

Coach Doc Rivers was also asked about George’s struggles in back-to-back games.

“I’m not worried about it,” Rivers said. “He’s a great player. He’s human. I can guarantee you this, he has not forgotten how to shoot. It will fall for him.”