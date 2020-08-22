Paul George addresses his Instagram message to the haters

Fair enough. It was down to George to respond after an underwhelming Game 2 that saw him go just 4-of-17 from the field. Game 3 was not much better, as George shot just 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from the field while contributing only 11 points. However, unlike in Game 2, his Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape with a victory.

George still has plenty of skeptics out there. The Clippers can probably skate by the Mavericks without him at his best, but he’ll have to improve against better opponents. As long as he can do that, he’ll be able to silence his critics on the floor without resorting to social media posts.