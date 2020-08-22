OnePlus offering up to $200 accessory credit with OnePlus 8 Pro purchase

It can be rare to see a discount or deal on OnePlus’ newest devices, but right now the China-based phone maker is offering up to a $200 accessory credit with its OnePlus 8 series devices.
If you head to the OnePlus website and check out the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 store pages, a small ‘Offer’ section lists the available deals. Those planning to buy an OnePlus 8 Pro can get $200 in free accessories with the purchase. The checkout process is relatively simple — select the phone, then add any accessories you want to your cart. When you go to check out, your cart should list the accessories at $0.
It appears the credit will work on cases, audio — including the new OnePlus Buds, although at the time of writing they were sold out — and OnePlus’ accessory bundles. The company’s ‘Explorer’ backpack is not eligible, unfortunately.
Likewise, the OnePlus 8 includes a $150 accessory credit, but only for the Interstellar Glow 12GB variant.
Finally, the deal should be available for students as well. Eligible students who register through OnePlus’ website can get an additional eight percent off the OnePlus 8 series. Coupled with the accessory credit, that’s not a bad deal. Unfortunately, OnePlus requires a ‘.edu’ email address to qualify, which depending on your school, may bar you from the eight percent discount.
It’s worth noting that the OnePlus accessory deal is available outside of Canada as well. The amount you get for your accessory credit differs by region, however.
You can learn more about the credit or purchase a OnePlus 8 series phone on the company’s website.
Source: OnePlus Via: Android Police