NRL news | Wayne Bennett lauds ‘great love of my life’ after Rabbitohs win over Manly

Wayne Bennett hailed rugby league as “the great love of my life” after a spectacular South Sydney win that reminded him of his adoration for the game.

The supercoach had just watched the Rabbitohs annihilate Manly 56-16, with the 38-0 first half – featuring six tries and 23/24 completion – branded perhaps the best that he’s overseen.

The win cemented South Sydney’s top-eight spot; they’re running sixth, six points clear of ninth-placed Wests Tigers.

It was Bennett’s first match back directly in charge of Souths, after being stood down over his NRL biosecurity breach this month; when he dined with partner Dale Cage at a Sydney restaurant.

“It was a great game of football, from a South Sydney point of view,” Bennett said.

“It was wonderful football. It’s a great game we’ve got. To see it played that way and the skill level and all the stuff that you see out there in a game like today, you just feel very lucky to be a part of it.

“I feel that tonight when I’m sitting here. I just feel very lucky to have been a part of something as great as rugby league. I’ve spent my life in it, it’s been the great love of my life and I felt a bit blessed tonight to be able to see a football team play like that.

“I’ve always loved rugby league. I’ve spent my life in it, I’ve given so much to it. But to see it played that way and the skill and the way we played tonight, it makes it pretty special. It shows why people love the game and why people want to watch us.”

Bennett said that it may have been the best first-half performance ever seen from one of his teams, even including his champion Brisbane Broncos sides.

“That’s a good question. I was thinking about that at one stage actually and particularly [against] a team that’s a pretty good quality team; Manly’s not [weak],” Bennett said.

“Back in the ’90s, we had a few clubs that weren’t strong and you might have got away with something like that but I don’t think anyone came here tonight thinking Manly wasn’t a strong team and weren’t going to be really competitive.

“Certainly in the modern era, it’s been as good a start as I have been involved with.”

It made the half-time address easy: “Do it all again. Pretty simple line.”

One thing Bennett didn’t like was flying winger Alex Johnston being concussed while scoring his second try, just 15 minutes into the game. Manly’s Tevita Funa was sin-binned for cracking Johnston on the jaw as he dived over in the corner.

“He’s OK now but whether he plays or not next week, I’m not sure,” Bennett said.

“The thing about those things, it’s a duty of care and I just never kind of get that stuff at the end. He’s entitled to score the try, he got to the tryline.

“You know sometimes there’ll be an incident in a game [but] I just think that’s unnecessary, I really do. But I thought they handled it pretty good, the referees.

“The sad part for me was to see him coming off the field from an injury that could have been avoided.”

Johnston is set to leave South Sydney, his beloved junior club, after this season but Bennett indicated the Bunnies would keep him if salary cap space could somehow be found.

“He’s been playing great for us. If we can keep him, we’ll do that, that’s our intention,” Bennett said.

“If we can find the money in the cap somewhere, that’s our challenge but that’s the way it’s been for the last six months or so.”

The prolific winger is the NRL’s leading try-scorer this season, with 14 four-pointers. Campbell Graham and Latrell Mitchell also scored doubles against Manly.