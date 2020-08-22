NRL news, Tigers’ finals hopes on life support after depleted Roosters bounce back

The Wests Tigers’ finals hopes are on life support after capitulating 38-16 to a depleted Roosters outfit at Leichhardt Oval.

There was a hope among Tigers fans that their side were in with a genuine chance against the defending premiers who are in the throes of a club-wide injury crisis.

Of the 13 who ran out for coach Trent Robinson on Saturday night, less than half had featured in the club’s 2019 grand final win over the Raiders.

But the Tigers did themselves no favours when they coughed-up four unanswered tries to head into the half 20-0 down, booed enroute by the Leichhardt faithful.

Tigers’ finals hopes hang by a thread. (Getty) (Getty)

“They are nowhere to be seen in this first half,” NRL great Cooper Cronk said in commentary. “23 missed tackles and they’ve conceded seven line-breaks.

“It’s a very disappointing start, no wonder the boos are coming.”

The Roosters, who have been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, were led by brothers Brett and Josh Morris who each scored two tries on the eve of their 34th birthdays.

Kyle Flanagan did enough to impress upon his return to the starting side, pulling the strings behind the Tricolours’ offence and nabbing an assist for his trouble.

Tigers stage brave comeback

It couldn’t have been a less ideal start for the perennial ninth place battlers whose season hinges on the few games remaining in the 2020 season.

While they ignited hopes of a comeback early in the second half with a quickfire double to Jacob Liddle and Adam Doueihi, they were quickly doused by their opponents’ attacking flair.

The win sees the Roosters edge their way back into the NRL top-four, with the Tigers’ season all but over.