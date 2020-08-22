NRL news | Cameron Smith’s Melbourne Storm career to end this year, Brent Read says

A leading NRL reporter has made the bold call that Cameron Smith’s Melbourne Storm career will end this year – even if he decides the play on next season.

Brent Read of The Australian said that he expected a decision from Smith to be forthcoming this week.

Yet Read believes that Melbourne is no longer in the running as an option for next season.

Instead, Smith will either retire, or join the Brisbane Broncos or Gold Coast Titans, Read said.

Cameron Smith in action for Melbourne against the Warriors. (Getty)

“I think there’s two ways this can go: Cam will retire or he’ll play on next year somewhere else. It won’t be Melbourne,” Read said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“He’ll be in Brisbane or the Gold Coast. Not Melbourne, no.”

The decision from Smith, 37, is high stakes for Melbourne due to the presence of top young hookers Brandon Smith and Harry Grant on the Storm roster.

Even if Cameron Smith retires, the club has a headache as to how to keep both players happy, with each holding legitimate claims to inherit the future Immortal’s Melbourne No.9 jersey.