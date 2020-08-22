NRL news | Cameron Smith future, Melbourne Storm push for decision on retirement, playing on

Melbourne Storm reportedly want Cameron Smith to decide on his NRL future this week.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Melbourne was growing anxious about its difficult roster situation for next season and felt that Smith had been given long enough to decide whether he would retire or play on.

Smith, 37, assured the Storm that he would not drag-out his decision but the end of this season is nearing, with no answer as yet.

Melbourne have the headache of what to do with outstanding young hookers Brandon Smith and Harry Grant, even without the possible presence of Cameron Smith.

Grant has starred while on loan for Wests Tigers, possibly trumping the claims of Brandon Smith to inherit Cameron Smith’s Storm No.9 jersey; despite the New Zealand Test hooker feeling he has first dibs on the position.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith. (Getty)

The Telegraph reported that Storm chairman Matt Tripp would meet with Smith and his agent, Isaac Moses, this week.

There has been a push for Smith to have a swansong season with the struggling Brisbane Broncos or Gold Coast Titans, though the Telegraph – citing “those closest to the former Kangaroos and Maroons skipper” – tipped him to retire.