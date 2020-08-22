NRL live results | Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors, Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys, start time, scores, news, 2020 round 15

The Broncos will be last in the NRL if the Bulldogs beat the Warriors – and their horrendous defensive record means they could stay there.

The Bulldogs will draw level with the Broncos on six points if they can overcome New Zealand on Sunday. They will sit above Brisbane thanks to superior points differential.

The Broncos’ for and against is horrendous. With the worst defence in the league and one of the poorest attacks, Brisbane is -255 heading into Sunday, against ‘just’ -154 for Canterbury.

If the Bulldogs draw level and further wins aren’t forthcoming for both clubs, then the Broncos may well win their first wooden spoon, courtesy of some enormously lopsided defeats.

Canterbury (2-12) face a brave Warriors team (5-9), currently running, on Sunday in a winnable match-up.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for the Bulldogs,” Nine expert Peter Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“We’ve seen some good stuff from them the last couple of weeks, just haven’t been able to nail it.