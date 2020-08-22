New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer offers first look at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

Warner Bros. dropped the latest trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 today during the DC Fandome online event, giving us our first real look at Kristen Wiig’s villainous Cheetah. Bonus: we get to see a miraculously revived Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) don parachute pants in an attempt to blend with the times, much to the amusement of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince.

Inspired by the comic book heroine created by William Moulton Marston in the 1940s for DC Comics, Wonder Woman made her big-screen debut in the DCEU with 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by 2017’s Justice League. As we reported previously, the first fell short of box office expectations; the second bombed outright. So when Jenkins took on Wonder Woman’s origin story, she deliberately departed from the grim humorlessness and dark sensibility of those earlier films, bringing a brighter energy and wit to her tale, along with the usual action. That vision paid off: Wonder Woman went on to gross $821 million worldwide and earned critical raves, making it the most successful of the DCEU films thus far.

Since we’re now in the 1980s, Diana is operating in a Cold War scenario, taking on Pedro Pascal’s villainous Maxwell Lord, a shrewd and powerful businessman. Wiig plays Barbara Ann Minerva, a British archaeologist who will eventually evolve into her arch-nemesis Cheetah.

The first trailer dropped way back in December of last year, with Diana and Barbara having a heart-to-heart girl talk about long-lost loves. There was a battle in a local supermall, with Diana intervening to restore order, as walls of TVs start showing Lord giving a motivational pitch. (“Think about finally having everything you always wanted.”) We saw Diana and Steve work together once again to thwart whatever evil plan is threatening the day, and got a few flashbacks to a young Diana competing in an Amazonian tournament. But we didn’t get to see Wiig in full Cheetah mode—until now.

A flashback to Themyscira.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Amazonian Thunderdome.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

The littlest Amazon takes the lead.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

A wiser and more mature Diana (Gal Gadot) in 1984—but also a bit lonely.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Kristen Wiig is Barbara Ann Minerva, a mousy archaeologist who befriends Diana.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) takes control of the Dreamstone and makes an offer people can’t refuse.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Diana is reunited with her lost love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine)

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Barbara dreams of being an “apex predator.”

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Steve explores an ’80s look. We say: Lose the fanny pack.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Steve Trevor in parachute pants is everything.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Diana still has those spectacular demigod superpowers.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Steve on a mission

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Diana gives it her all.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

“Are they going to shoot at us?”

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Barbara’s transformation into Cheetah is complete.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Face-off: Diana takes on Cheetah.

YouTube/Warner Bros.

Taking on the golden lasso.

YouTube/Warner Bros

Diana’s new look is worthy of a demigod

YouTube/Warner Bros.

This second trailer opens with those same flashbacks to Themyscira. “This world is not yet ready for all you will do,” we hear her mother, Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) say in a voiceover. “The time will come, Diana. And everything will be different.” (Robin Wright will also reprise her role as Antiope for these flashbacks.)

Then we’re in 1984, as Maxwell Lord makes an important announcement. “Citizens of the world, I’m here to change your life,” he says. “Anything you want. Anything you dream of, you can have it.” He has gained possession of the Dreamstone, which makes those dreams real—like Diana coming face to face with her lost love, Steve. “You look like you saw a ghost,” he says, just before thy embrace. It doesn’t escape his notice that she hasn’t aged a day since World War I—just one more advantage to being a demigod.

Not everyone’s dreams are quite so pure, however. “I don’t want to be like anyone,” Barbara says. “I wanna be an apex predator.” Even though she befriended Diana, there’s always been some jealousy there, and Barbara’s newfound powers seem to amplify her resentment. “You’ve always had everything, while people like me have had nothing. Well, now it’s my turn. Get used to it.” Soon she’s sporting a sexy animal print outfit with thigh-high boots, and taking on Diana in hand-to-hand combat. She also joins forces with Lord, who admits he’s “never been one for rules,” telling Barbara/Cheetah, “The answer is always more.”

All in all, it’s an action-packed trailer, with all the great special effects and flashes of humor we’ve come to expect from Patty Jenkins—like Steve’s dismay upon learning of the existence of radar for tracking planes, or those over-the-top parachute pants. We get another look at Diana’s iconic golden armor as she faces off against Cheetah (now fully transformed with claws and an animal print body suit) one last time: “Barbara, what did you do?”

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently still scheduled to hit theaters on on October 2, 2020, although given the ongoing pandemic, any film release dates should be considered subject to change.

Listing image by YouTube/Warner Bros.