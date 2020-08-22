New Hampshire allows full capacity in restaurants

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire restaurants statewide can resume indoor dining at full capacity, Gov. Chris Sununu said Friday.

Restaurants have been allowed to serve customers indoors since June 15, but those in Rockingham, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford counties have been limited to 50% capacity because the majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases have occurred there and because of their proximity to the Massachusetts border. But restaurant owners have been urging the state to relax the restrictions as the end of summer nears.

“We’re coming into the fall months, and outdoor seating is not going to be as possible as it was over the summer,” Sununu said. “So effective immediately, we’ll have 100 percent capacity in restaurants that choose to do so.”

Restrictions remain related to the distance between tables, face mask requirements and limits on bar service.

