Netflix cancels The Society and I Am Not Okay With Thus due to coronavirus

Netflix dramas The Society and I Am Not Okay With This have both been cancelled after one season due to issues related to coronavirus.

Despite initially being renewed for second seasons, the two shows will no longer continue to run on the streaming service.

Netflix told in a statement: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This.





“We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by Covid, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

According to sources who spoke to , the decision was brought on by “uncertainty around production dates and balancing the availabilities of a large cast like The Society” combined with “unexpected budget increases due to Covid”.





The Society, a sort of modern take on Lord of the Flies, starred Kathryn Newton and Gideon Adlon as teenagers who are mysteriously transported to another version of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. Adlon described the news as a “gut-punch” and apologised to fans for the show ending on a cliffhanger.

I Am Not Okay With This, meanwhile, featured Sophia Lillis as a teenager with superpowers. She has not yet commented publicly on the news.