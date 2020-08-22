Natural Gas-Powered Trucking Could Get a Boost From Blockchain Tech By Cointelegraph

Natural Gas-Powered Trucking Could Get a Boost From Blockchain Tech
German energy firm Uniper Global Commodities SE has implemented a blockchain-based platform for its small-scale liquefied customers (ssLNG).
Using the platform, Uniper expects to make its trade process more efficient and also streamline LNG distribution for its LNG-for-trucks subsidiary, Liqvis GmbH.
