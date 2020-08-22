NASCAR at Dover live race updates, results, highlights from Saturday’s Drydene 311

Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick are among the NASCAR drivers in need of a win at Dover on Saturday to alleviate the stress of being on the wrong side of the playoff bubble with three races to go.

The Drydene 311 is a golden opportunity for Johnson in particular. He has been prolific at this track, winning 11 races in central Delaware in his career. He has also been in a groove of late, finishing fourth last weekend at Daytona and among the top 12 in four straight outings.

There are two races at Dover this weekend — following the Drydene 311 on Saturday, there will be a separate Cup Series race at the same venue on Sunday.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover. Follow below for complete results from the Drydene 311:

NASCAR at Dover live race updates, highlights from Drydene 311

4:29 p.m.: Chase Elliott has led the whole way so far.

4:26 p.m.: They’re back to green.

4:22 p.m.: This has to be one of Kurt Busch’s shortest races ever.

Jones and Bowman have damage. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 22, 2020

4:21 p.m.: Caution for Kurt Busch.

4:17 p.m.: Green flag!

4:11 p.m.: Engines are fired and we’re almost ready to go.

NASCAR race start time today

Date : Saturday, Aug. 22

: Saturday, Aug. 22 Start time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC Sports Network

: NBC Sports Network Live stream: NBC Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The green flag for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Dover International Speedway does not have lights, so a weather delay would threaten to postpone or delay either race in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader.

The good news regarding NASCAR’s chances of getting the Dover races in as scheduled is they both are relatively short — 311 laps around the one-mile speedy concrete oval.

NASCAR starting lineup at Dover

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover: