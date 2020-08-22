NASCAR at Dover live race updates, results, highlights from Saturday’s Drydene 311

Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick are among the NASCAR drivers in need of a win at Dover on Saturday to alleviate the stress of being on the wrong side of the playoff bubble with three races to go.
The Drydene 311 is a golden opportunity for Johnson in particular. He has been prolific at this track, winning 11 races in central Delaware in his career. He has also been in a groove of late, finishing fourth last weekend at Daytona and among the top 12 in four straight outings.
There are two races at Dover this weekend — following the Drydene 311 on Saturday, there will be a separate Cup Series race at the same venue on Sunday.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover. Follow below for complete results from the Drydene 311:
NASCAR at Dover live race updates, highlights from Drydene 311
4:29 p.m.: Chase Elliott has led the whole way so far.
4:26 p.m.: They’re back to green.
4:22 p.m.: This has to be one of Kurt Busch’s shortest races ever.
Jones and Bowman have damage.
4:21 p.m.: Caution for Kurt Busch.
4:17 p.m.: Green flag!
4:11 p.m.: Engines are fired and we’re almost ready to go.
NASCAR race start time today
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 22
- Start time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC Sports Network
- TV channel: NBC Sports Network
The green flag for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.
Dover International Speedway does not have lights, so a weather delay would threaten to postpone or delay either race in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader.
The good news regarding NASCAR’s chances of getting the Dover races in as scheduled is they both are relatively short — 311 laps around the one-mile speedy concrete oval.
NASCAR starting lineup at Dover
Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|8
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|13
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|15
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|18
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|20
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|26
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|27
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|GoFas Racing
|30
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|32
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|BJ McLeod
|78
|BJ McLeod Motorsports