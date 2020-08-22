NASCAR at Dover live race updates, results, highlights from Saturday’s Drydene 311

Lisa Witt
Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick are among the NASCAR drivers in need of a win at Dover on Saturday to alleviate the stress of being on the wrong side of the playoff bubble with three races to go.

The Drydene 311 is a golden opportunity for Johnson in particular. He has been prolific at this track, winning 11 races in central Delaware in his career. He has also been in a groove of late, finishing fourth last weekend at Daytona and among the top 12 in four straight outings.

There are two races at Dover this weekend — following the Drydene 311 on Saturday, there will be a separate Cup Series race at the same venue on Sunday.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover. Follow below for complete results from the Drydene 311:

NASCAR at Dover live race updates, highlights from Drydene 311

4:29 p.m.: Chase Elliott has led the whole way so far.

4:26 p.m.: They’re back to green.

4:22 p.m.: This has to be one of Kurt Busch’s shortest races ever.

4:21 p.m.: Caution for Kurt Busch.

4:17 p.m.: Green flag!

4:11 p.m.: Engines are fired and we’re almost ready to go.

NASCAR race start time today

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 22
  • Start time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC Sports Network
  • Live stream: NBC Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The green flag for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Dover International Speedway does not have lights, so a weather delay would threaten to postpone or delay either race in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader.

The good news regarding NASCAR’s chances of getting the Dover races in as scheduled is they both are relatively short — 311 laps around the one-mile speedy concrete oval.

NASCAR starting lineup at Dover

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Dover:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
4Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
5Joey Logano22Team Penske
6Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
7Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
8William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
9Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
10Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
11Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
12Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
13Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
14Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
15Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
16Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
17Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
18Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
19Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
20Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
21Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
22Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
23Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
24Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
25Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
26Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
27Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
28Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
29Corey LaJoie32GoFas Racing
30Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
31John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
32Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
33Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
34JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
35Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
36Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
37Josh Bilicki53Rick Ware Racing
38Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
39Garrett Smithley7Tommy Baldwin Racing
40BJ McLeod78BJ McLeod Motorsports

