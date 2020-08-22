Nas Claims He Doesn’t Have Hard Feelings for Doja Cat Despite His Diss: ‘It’s All Love’

Instagram

The rap legend’s clarification arrives after the ‘Say So’ singer appears to clap back at Nas by revealing that she will be releasing a new song titled ‘NAS’ next week.

–

Nas is not beefing with Doja Cat. Although the rap legend took a lyrical jab at the “Say So” singer in his black anthem “Ultra Black”, Nas claims in a new interview that he doesn’t harbor any hard feelings for Doja.

“I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘ultra black,’ ” Nas explained during his recent appearance on “Power 106” in Los Angeles. “I didn’t even think of it. It’s all love. It was just like, ‘Michael Blackson black’… It’s bars, it’s lines. We play with words.”

Additionally, Nas raved about his new track, saying that it’s “fun.” He also said that the song is about “having a good time.”

<br />

Nas sparked buzz after he rapped, “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black,” on the said song. It prompted fans to think that he’s referencing to the “Moo!” rapper’s past controversy after a video surfaced showing her joining a group chat full of white supremacists.

Doja herself appeared to clap back at Nas by revealing that she’d be releasing a new song titled “NAS” next week. “If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, you don’t,” she said in an Instagram Live session.

However, the singer made it clear that “NAS” is an acronym rather than a reference to the male rapper’s name. While Doja didn’t reveal what the title stands for, fans assumed that it stands for “N****s Ain’t S**t”.

Prior to that, Doja appeared to be unbothered by the name-drop. On Friday night, August 14, she posted a TikTok video featuring her calmly listening to the new Esco track in the background. “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” she sarcastically said. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?”