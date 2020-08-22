Murder charged for man, 34, after woman, 31, dies in ‘abhorrent’ Sunshine Coast attack

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was allegedly attacked on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Police say she suffered horrific injuries after being attacked in front of witnesses in the middle of the town of Nambour.

She was involved in an “altercation” with a man known to her outside the RSL.

Police said she was attacked multiple times with a number of weapons and suffered head and chest injuries, dying soon after paramedics arrived.

Late this afternoon, a 34-year-old man was charged with murder.

Queensland Police Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen called the incident “abhorrent”.