Monica and Master P Exchange Words Online After He Claims to Be Disrespected by C-Murder

After Master P name-drops her in an Instagram rant against his incarcerated brother, Monica makes public that she doesn’t appreciate Master P dragging her into their family feud.

Monica has responded to Master P name-dropping her in an Instagram rant against his incarcerated brother C-Murder, who is currently serving for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. She made public that she didn’t appreciate Master P dragging her into their family feud and calling her C-Murder’s “ride or die.”

“I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same! You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me!” the girlfriend of C-Murder allegedly wrote in the comment section. “I have only conversed with Silkk!”

“This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! He’s never not (been) able to hit me, my mother or brother, and get what he needs! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!” she continued.

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Master P, who apparently had more to say to Monica. “Speaking truth is not being disrespectful, it’s just reality. @monicadenise I don’t know you and I ain’t trying to get to know you, just for the record,” he wrote on Instagram on Friday, August 21. “You stated you have been on C’s visiting list since Parish, that’s over 18 years and how long have you known KimK, you just now got your bbf to send out a tweet. I guess better now than never.. and you’ve been married twice during that time.. so you are his ride or die.”

He went on to say, “You or other women don’t have to prove y’all loyalty to our family, if y’all agenda is real and it’s to help him out then do it and stop talking.” He concluded, “This is not about me, I’m standing up for the older people in my family that have been getting disrespected and disregard for too long when they’ve been there for C since day one.”

Master P doubled down on his statement with another post which read, “only way we can heal and grow as a family. Now y’all wanna say keep it private. I don’t know her or none of them yes people that has been talking s**t about me and my family. She addressed me on social media.”

Insisting that he “was only speaking the truth” and that “these are all facts,” he continued, “I don’t mess with nobody and they been slick talking thinking it’s funny. So if you don’t want to hear more truth, keep my name out y’all mouth. Y’all been playing with me since last week with this fake s**t. Now got it real.”

Prior to the back-and-forth, Master P seemed to be happy with Monica and Kim Kardashian‘s effort to prove C-Murder’s innocence. “My whole thing is getting my brother home,” he told TMZ a few days ago. “So, whatever anybody do that’s going to spark that plug I appreciate it. … I know that Kim Kardashian and all these other people are coming to the table. Whatever we can do to get my brother home, that’s what it’s about. It’s just a blessing that people are understanding that my brother is innocent.”

However, Master P changed his tune on his Instagram post on Friday, August 21. Expressing his frustration that his brother has relied more on his friends than his family during the ordeal, the No Limit founder called C-Murder “ungrateful.” He said, “Some of the stuff don’t even look like he wrote it but if he did or it’s his people… bloggers, fake media people, they’re gonna take that stuff and run it. I know Kim Kardashian put out one tweet and she’s his angel, which is crazy to me.”

“You gotta have a heart for people that really helped you. Monica just got divorced last year, so I’m thinking like, that’s your ride or die?” Master P added. “That’s cool. If that’s the way you feel. The ATM, I’m pulling the plug off. People that’s ungrateful, that don’t appreciate me, even my own family members.”