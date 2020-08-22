Matt Rowell, Bob Murphy pleads for Gold Coast Suns to let youngster be a kid

Bulldogs great Bob Murphy has urged the Gold Coast Suns to let star rookie Matt Rowell “be a kid” as he recovers from a shoulder injury as opposed to being on the bench.

Rowell has earned many fans this season both on and off the field, and has been on the sideline alongside senior coach Stuart Dew, sporting a headset and communicating with the rest of the club’s coaching staff.

However, Rowell’s new role as a pseudo-assistant coach didn’t sit well with Murphy, who suggested that having Rowell on the bench was somewhat of a PR stunt from the Suns.

“It’s a nice little piece for the Gold Coast Suns, look how committed our star midfielder is,” he told Fox Footy’s First Crack.

“This is not a crack on Matty Rowell, it’s Stewy Dew and maybe even Mark Evans.

Matt Rowell has spent the majority of his injury recovery on the bench with the Suns coaches (Getty)

“We’ve loved everything that Matty Rowell has brought to his first season in the AFL. What he has done on the field, the way he handled the injury, they’ve obviously given him the responsibility, put the headphones on him.

“It’s clear to the whole world he is so invested to this club and the whole group for the next 10 years, but over the last week I’ve found myself thinking ‘can we just let him be an 18-year-old kid now?’

“He now knows how the ropes work and he can see the game through Stewy Dew’s lens. It’s an incredible experience, but I just want to let this 18-year-old kid be a kid now.”

Murphy was backed up by Geelong premiership star Cameron Mooney, who said it was time for Rowell to step off the bench.

“I’m with Bob, let him sit in the stands with the other boys and watch the game,” he said.

“I didn’t mind it for a couple of weeks and maybe in a couple of weeks do it again. But have a break.”