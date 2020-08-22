Man United’s Harry Maguire pleads not guilty as captain set to head home

Manchester United star Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty after an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The Old Trafford captain was hauled into a police station in Syros on Friday along with with two other men after the alleged incident on Thursday.

Defender Maguire will now head back to the UK after his case was adjourned until August 25, the Mirror reports.

United said in a statement: “Following the appearance in court we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.







(Image: Steve Reigate Daily Express)



“Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while legal process takes its course.”

When asked by Sky News if he was still a free man, his lawyer said: “Right now, yes.”

Hellenic Police allege one of their officers was hit as he tried to break up a disturbance on Mykonos and that the three men later resisted arrest by “pushing and beating three officers”.

A statement from the Hellenic Police’s South Aegean region press office said: “Three foreigners, aged 27, 28 and 29, were arrested today (August 21, 2020) in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos police department.

“Patrolling police officers in the area of Mykonos intervened and normalised a dispute between citizens, however, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists.

“The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers.

“One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested (men) were taken to the Syros Prosecutor’s Office.”

United released a statement earlier on Friday which read: “The club are aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this we will be making no further comment.”

In his first season at Old Trafford, the England international was an ever-present in the Premier League and scored one goal.

He captained the side in last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

The player was one of the Premier League captains who drew praise for his involvement in the #PlayersTogether initiative, which helped raise funds for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.