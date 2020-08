Two men were shot in Greeley on Friday afternoon. One died at the scene, and the other victim was taken to a hospital.

The double shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of 12th Street, police said in a news release.

The man taken to the hospital underwent surgery for serious injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.